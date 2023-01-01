Menu

Are You a Blogger or Publisher?

Turn all your website articles into high-quality audio in less than 5 minutes and for free.

Increase User Engagement

Improve Accessibility

Grow Your Subscribers

Add for free
Try the voice nowWebsite text-to-speech done right
Add voice to your website

Easy Set Up

1
Sign Up

Create a free account on WebsiteVoice

2
Customize

Customize the text-to-speech button to match your style

3
Install

Copy and paste 1 script line to your website

Audio text to speech

Why WebsiteVoice?

Increase user engagement

Let your visitors listen to the content of your website in the background while they do other things with our text-to-speech technology and increase the time spent on your website.

Improve user engagement
Text to speech for websites

Improve accessibility

Accessibility is sometimes forgotten. Empower visitors with visual impairment and reading disabilities to still completely consume your content without the complications of reading.

Website Accessibility
Grow subscribers

Grow your subscribers

Listening to podcasts and audiobooks has become a growing trend and behavior for people to consume content. Capture a wider audience that would prefer tuning in instead of reading.

Ready to Add Voice to Your Website?

Add for free
Text to speech for websites

Features

Automatic Content Recognition

Automatic Content Recognition IconAutomatic Content Recognition

Thanks to our Automatic Content Recognition technology, you can just drop our snippet on your site and forget about it. We will automatically enable text-to-speech voice for the relevant content.

Smart Natural VoiceSmart Adaptive Voice Icon

We use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to constantly improve our voice algorithms to make your website text-to-speech as realistic as possible. Say goodbye to robotic voice, this is nothing like you ever heard before.

Smart Adaptive Voice “SAV” will make your website sound like nothing you’ve ever heard before.

Smart Adaptive Voice
Text to speech for websites

Multiple languages supported

English, Chinese, Danish, Spanish, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian and much more, create a free account to see all.

← Try Spanish
← Try German
← Try French
← Try Japanese
Text to speech multiple languages
Text to speech for websites
Universal Voice Tailor

Universal Voice Tailor IconSpeed Control while maintaining the Pitch

Allow your users to control and change the speed of reading so the voice is adapted to the needs of your website visitors.

Universal Voice Tailor "UVT" has been created to allow maximum flexibility of speed for your audience while maintaining the pitch to avoid ugly funny voices.

Customizable and easy to install

Add the script on your site and customize the player widget to match your site and brand.

Once installed, all changes can be done from the WebsiteVoice control panel.

Customizable text-to-speech for websites

Select the right plan for your site

Starter

$9/month

A limited plan for small blogs & enthusiasts

  • 38 languages
  • Customize widget
  • Audio analytics
  • 1* new audio plays per day
  • Social sharing
  • No audio or text ads
  • Removal of WebsiteVoice watermark
  • Additional voices
  • Accessibility features
  • Help visual impairment global non-profit
  • Ticket support
  • Faster audio conversion
  • Custom text at the beginning and end
  • MP3 audio downloads
  • Voice speed control UVT

Start for free

14 days free trial

Premium

$29/month

Plan for bloggers and small companies

  • 38 languages
  • Customize widget
  • Audio analytics
  • 5* new audio plays per day
  • Social sharing
  • No audio or text ads
  • Removal of WebsiteVoice watermark
  • Additional voices
  • Accessibility features
  • Help visual impairment global non-profit
  • Ticket Support
  • Faster audio conversion
  • Custom text at the beginning and end
  • MP3 audio downloads
  • Voice speed control UVT

Go Premium

Professional

$49/month

An unlimited voice experience for your website

  • 38 languages
  • Customize widget
  • Audio analytics
  • 10* new audio plays per day
  • Social sharing
  • No audio or text ads
  • Removal of WebsiteVoice watermark
  • Additional voices
  • Accessibility features
  • Help visual impairment global non-profit
  • Priority Support
  • Faster audio conversion
  • Custom text at the beginning and end
  • MP3 audio downloads
  • Voice speed control UVT

Go Professional

*1 audio play is equivalent to 1000 words

* Only new text played is counted as a play. Long pages/articles might be counted as two plays. If you need more new plays, contact us.

Enjoy Starter Plan's Free Trial, plus:

  • Additional voices
  • MP3 audio downloads
  • Voice speed control UVT

Try out these robust features of WebsiteVoice today, totally free for 14-Days. Get Access Now.

No Credit Card Required.

Start Free Trial
Text to speech for websitesText to speech for websites
Start now improving your user engagement, accessibility, and audience growth
WebsiteVoice Logo

We’re a group of avid readers and podcast listeners who realized that sometimes it’s difficult to read up on our favorite blogs, news media and articles online when we’re busy commuting, working, driving, doing chores, and having our eyes and hands busy.

And so we asked ourselves: wouldn’t it be great if we can listen to these websites like a podcast, instead of reading? The next question also came up: how do people with learning disabilities and visual impairment are able to process information that are online in text?

Thus we created WebsiteVoice. The text-to-speech solution for bloggers and web content creators to allow their audience to tune in to their content for better user engagement, accessibility and growing more subscribers for their website.